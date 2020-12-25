Good Governance Day : Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, Watch our tribute for the great leader
New Delhi, 25/12: 25th December is celebrated as Good Governance Day on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday. Today is the 96th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to successfully complete a five-year term as the country’s prime minister. He was a poet and a people leader. His compassion for people is unmatched. He served as the prime minister of Indi – first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and after that a full term from 1999 to 2004.