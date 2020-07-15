Good News: USA is in the final phase of Coronavirus vaccine test

The first vaccine tested for COVID-19 in America increases the immunity of people according to the expectation of scientists The trial of this vaccine is now in the final stage. “Certainly this is good news,” said Dr. Anthony Fauchi, the top expert on infectious diseases in the US government.

This vaccine has been developed by Fauchi’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Modern Inc. An important step will be taken towards the testing of this experimental vaccine around 27 July when research will be done on 30,000 people to find out how effective this vaccine is in protecting against coronavirus.

However, on Tuesday, the researchers revealed the findings of preliminary tests on 45 people, according to which the vaccine increases immunity.