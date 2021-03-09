ଜାଗର ପାଇଁ ଆସିଲା ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୧ ତାରିଖରେ ପଡ଼ୁଛି ମହାଶିବରାତ୍ରୀ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ଜାଗର ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୋଭିଡ୍ କଟକଣା ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ରିଲିଫ୍ କମିଶନର (ଏସଆରସି) ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏସଆରସିଙ୍କ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ମନ୍ଦିର ଭିତରେ ଓ ବାହାରେ ଗହଳି ନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ମେଳାରେ ବସିବା ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ନିୟମ ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ କଲେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯିବ । ଏନେଇ ସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଓ ମ୍ୟୁନିସପାଲ କମିଶନରଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
