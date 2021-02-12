ଯେବେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ କଳାବରଫ ପଡିବ ତେବେ ମୁଁ ବିଜେପିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୨ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର)   :ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସଂସଦରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ଗୁଲାମ ନବୀ ଆଜାଦଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାଳ ସରିବା ଦିନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଭାବପ୍ରବଣ ହୋଇ କାନ୍ଦି ପକାଇଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ କଳ୍ପନା ଜଳ୍ପନା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ଯେ ବୋଧହୁଏ ସେ ବିଜେପି ରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇପାରନ୍ତି । ମାତ୍ର ଏହାକୁ ଖଣ୍ଡନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଗୁଲାମ ନବୀ ଆଜାଦ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି ବିଜେପିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବା ନେଇ ଚାଲିିଥିବା ଗୁଜବ ସମ୍ପୁର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାଳ୍ପନିକ । ଯେବେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ କଳା ବରଫ ପଡିବ ସେବେ ଯାଇ ମୁଁ ବିଜେପିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବା କଥା ଚିନ୍ତା କରିବି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
