Harpreet Brar brings RCB to their knees, IPL 2021

Breaking NewsFeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 151,726,543
    World
    Confirmed: 151,726,543
    Active: 18,936,439
    Recovered: 129,603,319
    Death: 3,186,785
  • USA 33,051,270
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,051,270
    Active: 6,819,593
    Recovered: 25,642,392
    Death: 589,285
  • India 19,107,611
    India
    Confirmed: 19,107,611
    Active: 3,267,247
    Recovered: 15,629,306
    Death: 211,058
  • Brazil 14,592,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,592,886
    Active: 1,039,351
    Recovered: 13,152,118
    Death: 401,417
  • Turkey 4,820,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,820,591
    Active: 456,563
    Recovered: 4,323,897
    Death: 40,131
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • UK 4,416,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,416,623
    Active: 74,315
    Recovered: 4,214,791
    Death: 127,517
  • Italy 4,022,653
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,022,653
    Active: 436,170
    Recovered: 3,465,676
    Death: 120,807
  • Germany 3,392,232
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,392,232
    Active: 313,490
    Recovered: 2,995,200
    Death: 83,542
  • Pakistan 820,823
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 820,823
    Active: 91,547
    Recovered: 711,465
    Death: 17,811
  • China 90,655
    China
    Confirmed: 90,655
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 85,691
    Death: 4,636

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs. RCB finished on 145/8. Chris Jordan dismissed Rajat Patidar denting RCB’s hopes even further. Harpreet Brar turned the game around, dismissing AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in two successive overs for his first three IPL wickets. Punjab Kings were off to a great start as Riley Meredith cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal. In the first innings, KL Rahul stayed till the very end, his 91 not out, taking Punjab Kings to 179/5. He was aided by Harpreet Brar towards the end, scoring 25 not out off 17 balls with one four and two sixes. Wickets continued to tumble for Punjab Kings as they lose four wickets for 19 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Shahrukh Khan for a duck, Kyle Jamieson removed Nicholas Pooran for his fourth duck of IPL 2021 and Daniel Sams sent back the dangerous Chris Gayle for 46.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.