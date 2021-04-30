Harpreet Brar brings RCB to their knees, IPL 2021

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 151,726,543Active: 18,936,439Recovered: 129,603,319Death: 3,186,785
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,051,270Active: 6,819,593Recovered: 25,642,392Death: 589,285
India
IndiaConfirmed: 19,107,611Active: 3,267,247Recovered: 15,629,306Death: 211,058
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 14,592,886Active: 1,039,351Recovered: 13,152,118Death: 401,417
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,820,591Active: 456,563Recovered: 4,323,897Death: 40,131
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,805,288Active: 267,214Recovered: 4,427,946Death: 110,128
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,416,623Active: 74,315Recovered: 4,214,791Death: 127,517
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,022,653Active: 436,170Recovered: 3,465,676Death: 120,807
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,392,232Active: 313,490Recovered: 2,995,200Death: 83,542
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 820,823Active: 91,547Recovered: 711,465Death: 17,811
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,655Active: 328Recovered: 85,691Death: 4,636
