Harpreet Brar brings RCB to their knees, IPL 2021

COVID-19 Updates World 151,726,543 World Confirmed: 151,726,543 Active: 18,936,439 Recovered: 129,603,319 Death: 3,186,785

USA 33,051,270 USA Confirmed: 33,051,270 Active: 6,819,593 Recovered: 25,642,392 Death: 589,285

India 19,107,611 India Confirmed: 19,107,611 Active: 3,267,247 Recovered: 15,629,306 Death: 211,058

Brazil 14,592,886 Brazil Confirmed: 14,592,886 Active: 1,039,351 Recovered: 13,152,118 Death: 401,417

Turkey 4,820,591 Turkey Confirmed: 4,820,591 Active: 456,563 Recovered: 4,323,897 Death: 40,131

Russia 4,805,288 Russia Confirmed: 4,805,288 Active: 267,214 Recovered: 4,427,946 Death: 110,128

UK 4,416,623 UK Confirmed: 4,416,623 Active: 74,315 Recovered: 4,214,791 Death: 127,517

Italy 4,022,653 Italy Confirmed: 4,022,653 Active: 436,170 Recovered: 3,465,676 Death: 120,807

Germany 3,392,232 Germany Confirmed: 3,392,232 Active: 313,490 Recovered: 2,995,200 Death: 83,542

Pakistan 820,823 Pakistan Confirmed: 820,823 Active: 91,547 Recovered: 711,465 Death: 17,811

China 90,655 China Confirmed: 90,655 Active: 328 Recovered: 85,691 Death: 4,636

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs. RCB finished on 145/8. Chris Jordan dismissed Rajat Patidar denting RCB’s hopes even further. Harpreet Brar turned the game around, dismissing AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in two successive overs for his first three IPL wickets. Punjab Kings were off to a great start as Riley Meredith cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal. In the first innings, KL Rahul stayed till the very end, his 91 not out, taking Punjab Kings to 179/5. He was aided by Harpreet Brar towards the end, scoring 25 not out off 17 balls with one four and two sixes. Wickets continued to tumble for Punjab Kings as they lose four wickets for 19 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Shahrukh Khan for a duck, Kyle Jamieson removed Nicholas Pooran for his fourth duck of IPL 2021 and Daniel Sams sent back the dangerous Chris Gayle for 46.