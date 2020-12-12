ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲିରେ ଅତି ଘନ କୁହୁଡି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଘନ କୁହୁଡିର ଆସ୍ତରଣ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲିରେ ଅତି ଘନ କୁହୁଡି ହୋଇଥିିବା ବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନର ଦୂରତା ମାତ୍ର ୨୫ ମିଟର ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ପାରାଦୀପରେ ଘନ କୁହୁଡି ସହ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନର ଦୂରତା ୫୦ ମିଟର ରହିଛି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ କଟକରେ ଘନ କୁହୁଡି ସହ ୧୦୦ ମିଟରର ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ଦୂରତା ରହିଛି । ନୟାଗଡ, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଓ କଟକରେ ହାଲୁକା କୁହୁଡି ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
