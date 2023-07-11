୬ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବିମାନ ନିଖୋଜ

By Manas Pradhan
Helicoptor Missing

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ୬ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ଭରିଥିବା ଏକ ବିମାନ ନିଖୋଜ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ମୋଟ ୬ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୫ ଜଣ ବିଦେଶୀ ନାଗରିକ ଥିଲେ । ସକାଳ ୧୦ଟା ୧୨ ମିନିଟ ସମୟରେ ମାନଗ ଏୟାର ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରର କୌଣସି ପତ୍ତା ମିଳିନଥିଲା । ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରଟି କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାହା ରାଡାରରୁ ଅଦୃଶ୍ୟ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

