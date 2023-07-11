୬ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବିମାନ ନିଖୋଜ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ୬ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ଭରିଥିବା ଏକ ବିମାନ ନିଖୋଜ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ମୋଟ ୬ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୫ ଜଣ ବିଦେଶୀ ନାଗରିକ ଥିଲେ । ସକାଳ ୧୦ଟା ୧୨ ମିନିଟ ସମୟରେ ମାନଗ ଏୟାର ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରର କୌଣସି ପତ୍ତା ମିଳିନଥିଲା । ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରଟି କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାହା ରାଡାରରୁ ଅଦୃଶ୍ୟ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal.

“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off… pic.twitter.com/w1x0qM0QIW

— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023