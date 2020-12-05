ଏଣିକି ବାଇକ୍ ପଛରେ ବସୁଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀ ପିନ୍ଧିବେ ହେଲମେଟ: ନ ମାନିଲେ ଲାଇସେନ୍ସ ରଦ୍ଦ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୫ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗାଡ଼ି ଚାଳକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଏକ ନୂଆ ନିୟମ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ବାଇକ୍ ପଛରେ ବସୁଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିବାକୁ ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ଉଭୟ ବାଇକ୍ ଚଳାଉଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଓ ପଛରେ ବସୁଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିବେ । ଯଦି କୌଣସି କୌଣସି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ହେଲମେଟ୍ ନ ପିନ୍ଧି ଗାଡ଼ି ଚଳାଉଥାନ୍ତି ବା ପଛରେ ବସିଥାନ୍ତି, ଏହି ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କର ଡ୍ରାଇଭିଂ ଲାଇସେନ୍ସ ରଦ୍ଦ କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ନିୟମ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଏହି ନିୟମ ଫଳରେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାକୁ କିଛିମାତ୍ରାରେ ରୋକାଯାଇ ପାରିବ ବୋଲି ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି ।

