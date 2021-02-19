କାଲି ଯାଏଁ ଗୃହ ମୁଲତବୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ଜୋରଦାର ହଙ୍ଗାମା । ଧାନମଣ୍ଡି ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଯାଏଁ ଗୃହକୁ ମୁଲତବୀ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ବାଚସ୍ପତି ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ନାରାୟଣ ପାତ୍ର ।

ତେବେ ଧାନ ମଣ୍ଡି ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଓ ବିଜେପି ସଦସ୍ୟ ଗୃହରେ ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳ କରିଥିଲେ । ବାଚସ୍ପତିଙ୍କ ସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ଥିବା ଫାଇବର ଗ୍ଲାସକୁ ଫିଙ୍ଗିଦେଇଥିଲେ ବିରୋଧୀ । ବାଚସ୍ପତିଙ୍କ ଉପରକୁ କାଗଜ ଫିଙ୍ଗିଥିଲେ ତାରା ପ୍ରସାଦ ବାହିନୀପତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
