କାଲି ଯାଏଁ ଗୃହ ମୁଲତବୀ

-
World
110,941,285
WorldConfirmed: 110,941,285Active: 22,603,924Recovered: 85,882,735Death: 2,454,626
-
USA
28,524,479
USAConfirmed: 28,524,479Active: 9,314,206Recovered: 18,704,956Death: 505,317
-
India
10,968,818
IndiaConfirmed: 10,968,818Active: 140,813Recovered: 10,671,826Death: 156,179
-
Brazil
10,030,626
BrazilConfirmed: 10,030,626Active: 791,770Recovered: 8,995,246Death: 243,610
-
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
-
UK
4,083,242
UKConfirmed: 4,083,242Active: 1,632,854Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,387
-
Italy
2,765,412
ItalyConfirmed: 2,765,412Active: 384,501Recovered: 2,286,024Death: 94,887
-
Turkey
2,616,600
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,616,600Active: 84,729Recovered: 2,504,050Death: 27,821
-
Germany
2,372,209
GermanyConfirmed: 2,372,209Active: 128,362Recovered: 2,176,300Death: 67,547
-
Pakistan
568,506
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
-
China
89,816
ChinaConfirmed: 89,816Active: 484Recovered: 84,696Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ଜୋରଦାର ହଙ୍ଗାମା । ଧାନମଣ୍ଡି ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଯାଏଁ ଗୃହକୁ ମୁଲତବୀ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ବାଚସ୍ପତି ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ନାରାୟଣ ପାତ୍ର ।
ତେବେ ଧାନ ମଣ୍ଡି ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଓ ବିଜେପି ସଦସ୍ୟ ଗୃହରେ ହଟ୍ଟଗୋଳ କରିଥିଲେ । ବାଚସ୍ପତିଙ୍କ ସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ଥିବା ଫାଇବର ଗ୍ଲାସକୁ ଫିଙ୍ଗିଦେଇଥିଲେ ବିରୋଧୀ । ବାଚସ୍ପତିଙ୍କ ଉପରକୁ କାଗଜ ଫିଙ୍ଗିଥିଲେ ତାରା ପ୍ରସାଦ ବାହିନୀପତି ।