ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଶତାଧିକ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପିପିଲି,୬ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପିପିଲିର କଣାସ ବ୍ଲକ ସହନା ଗାଁରେ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଶତାଧିକ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇପଡିଛନ୍ତି । ବିବାହ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇବା ପରେ ଲୋକେ ଝାଡାବାନ୍ତି ହେଉଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅଧିକାଂଶ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ କଣାସ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
