ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଇ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ଥାନାବାବୁ

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୨୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁଣି ଖାକିରେ କଳଙ୍କର ଛିଟା । ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଇ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ଜଣେ ଆଇଆଇସି । ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ନିହଲପ୍ରସାଦ ଥାନା ଆଇଆଇସି ଚିତ୍ତରଞ୍ଜନ ବେହେରା ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ ମାମଲାରେ ୩୦୭ ଦଫା ଇଠାଇବାକୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ବେହେରା ୬ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଆଇଆଇସି ଶ୍ରୀ ବେହେରାଙ୍କୁ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।