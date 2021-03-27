ବଢିଲା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଦର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ପିଛା କେତେ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୭ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଘରୋଇ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ବଢିଲା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଦର । ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ପାଇଁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଦର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ପିଛା ଦର ୩୦ ପଇସା ବଢିଛି । ବିପିଏଲ ଓ କୃଷି ଜଳସେଚନ ପାଇଁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଦର ଅପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ରହିଛି । ଘରୋଇ ଓ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ଫେଜ୍ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ । ପ୍ରିପେଡ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମଧ୍ୟ ୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ରିହାତି ରହିଛି । ତେବେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୪ରୁ ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ ଦର ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଓଡିଶା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ନିୟାମକ ଆୟୋଗ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
