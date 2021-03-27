ବଢିଲା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଦର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ପିଛା କେତେ?

-
World
126,841,807
WorldConfirmed: 126,841,807Active: 21,796,516Recovered: 102,263,192Death: 2,782,099
-
USA
30,853,032
USAConfirmed: 30,853,032Active: 7,016,622Recovered: 23,275,268Death: 561,142
-
Brazil
12,407,323
BrazilConfirmed: 12,407,323Active: 1,275,902Recovered: 10,824,095Death: 307,326
-
India
11,908,910
IndiaConfirmed: 11,908,910Active: 452,612Recovered: 11,295,023Death: 161,275
-
Russia
4,510,744
RussiaConfirmed: 4,510,744Active: 282,842Recovered: 4,130,498Death: 97,404
-
UK
4,325,315
UKConfirmed: 4,325,315Active: 430,366Recovered: 3,768,434Death: 126,515
-
Italy
3,488,619
ItalyConfirmed: 3,488,619Active: 566,711Recovered: 2,814,652Death: 107,256
-
Turkey
3,149,094
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,149,094Active: 197,285Recovered: 2,921,037Death: 30,772
-
Germany
2,754,002
GermanyConfirmed: 2,754,002Active: 200,199Recovered: 2,477,500Death: 76,303
-
Pakistan
649,824
PakistanConfirmed: 649,824Active: 42,384Recovered: 593,282Death: 14,158
-
China
90,159
ChinaConfirmed: 90,159Active: 161Recovered: 85,362Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୭ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଘରୋଇ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ବଢିଲା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଦର । ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ପାଇଁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଦର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ପିଛା ଦର ୩୦ ପଇସା ବଢିଛି । ବିପିଏଲ ଓ କୃଷି ଜଳସେଚନ ପାଇଁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଦର ଅପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ରହିଛି । ଘରୋଇ ଓ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ଫେଜ୍ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ । ପ୍ରିପେଡ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମଧ୍ୟ ୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ରିହାତି ରହିଛି । ତେବେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୪ରୁ ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ ଦର ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଓଡିଶା ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ନିୟାମକ ଆୟୋଗ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି ।