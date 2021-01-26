ସାରା ଦେଶ ପାଳୁଛି ୭୨ ତମ ସାଧାରଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 100,285,420
    World
    Confirmed: 100,285,420
    Active: 25,841,284
    Recovered: 72,294,676
    Death: 2,149,460
  • USA 25,861,597
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,861,597
    Active: 9,812,845
    Recovered: 15,617,360
    Death: 431,392
  • India 10,677,710
    India
    Confirmed: 10,677,710
    Active: 178,101
    Recovered: 10,345,985
    Death: 153,624
  • Brazil 8,872,964
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,872,964
    Active: 945,650
    Recovered: 7,709,602
    Death: 217,712
  • Russia 3,738,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,738,690
    Active: 518,009
    Recovered: 3,150,763
    Death: 69,918
  • UK 3,669,658
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,669,658
    Active: 1,922,909
    Recovered: 1,648,218
    Death: 98,531
  • Italy 2,475,372
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,475,372
    Active: 491,630
    Recovered: 1,897,861
    Death: 85,881
  • Turkey 2,435,247
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,435,247
    Active: 95,634
    Recovered: 2,314,403
    Death: 25,210
  • Germany 2,154,656
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,154,656
    Active: 277,754
    Recovered: 1,823,500
    Death: 53,402
  • Pakistan 535,914
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 535,914
    Active: 34,412
    Recovered: 490,126
    Death: 11,376
  • China 89,197
    China
    Confirmed: 89,197
    Active: 1,885
    Recovered: 82,676
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୬ ।୧: ଆଜି ଦେଶ ପାଳୁଛି ୭୨ ତମ ସାଧାରଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ରାଜପଥରେ ବାହାରିବ ଐତିହାସିକ ପରେଡ । ରାଜପଥରେ ନିଜର ଦମ୍ ଦେଖାଇବ ରାଫେଲ । କୋଭିଡକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସମେତ ସାରା ଦେଶରେ କଡ଼ା ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ତରଫରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ରାଜପଥରେ ୧୭ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶାସିତ ଅଂଚଳର ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାପନ ମେଢ଼, ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟର ୬ଟି ମେଢ଼, ଅନ୍ୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ଓ ଅର୍ଦ୍ଧସୈନିକ ବଳର ୯ଟି ମେଢ଼ ସମେତ ମୋଟ ୩୨ଟି ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାପନ ମେଢ଼ ଦେଶର ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ସଂପତ୍ତି, ଆର୍ଥିକ ଉନ୍ନତି ଓ ସୈନ୍ୟ ବଳ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶିତ ହେବ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.