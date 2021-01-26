ସାରା ଦେଶ ପାଳୁଛି ୭୨ ତମ ସାଧାରଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସ

-
World
100,285,420
WorldConfirmed: 100,285,420Active: 25,841,284Recovered: 72,294,676Death: 2,149,460
-
USA
25,861,597
USAConfirmed: 25,861,597Active: 9,812,845Recovered: 15,617,360Death: 431,392
-
India
10,677,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,677,710Active: 178,101Recovered: 10,345,985Death: 153,624
-
Brazil
8,872,964
BrazilConfirmed: 8,872,964Active: 945,650Recovered: 7,709,602Death: 217,712
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,669,658
UKConfirmed: 3,669,658Active: 1,922,909Recovered: 1,648,218Death: 98,531
-
Italy
2,475,372
ItalyConfirmed: 2,475,372Active: 491,630Recovered: 1,897,861Death: 85,881
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,154,656
GermanyConfirmed: 2,154,656Active: 277,754Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 53,402
-
Pakistan
535,914
PakistanConfirmed: 535,914Active: 34,412Recovered: 490,126Death: 11,376
-
China
89,197
ChinaConfirmed: 89,197Active: 1,885Recovered: 82,676Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୬ ।୧: ଆଜି ଦେଶ ପାଳୁଛି ୭୨ ତମ ସାଧାରଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ରାଜପଥରେ ବାହାରିବ ଐତିହାସିକ ପରେଡ । ରାଜପଥରେ ନିଜର ଦମ୍ ଦେଖାଇବ ରାଫେଲ । କୋଭିଡକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସମେତ ସାରା ଦେଶରେ କଡ଼ା ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ତରଫରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ରାଜପଥରେ ୧୭ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶାସିତ ଅଂଚଳର ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାପନ ମେଢ଼, ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟର ୬ଟି ମେଢ଼, ଅନ୍ୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ଓ ଅର୍ଦ୍ଧସୈନିକ ବଳର ୯ଟି ମେଢ଼ ସମେତ ମୋଟ ୩୨ଟି ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାପନ ମେଢ଼ ଦେଶର ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ସଂପତ୍ତି, ଆର୍ଥିକ ଉନ୍ନତି ଓ ସୈନ୍ୟ ବଳ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶିତ ହେବ ।