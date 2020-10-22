Indian Government warns twitter for showing wrong map of India

The Government of India has given strict warnings to Twitter about showing the wrong map of the country. The government has said that every attempt by Twitter to disregard the sovereignty and integrity of the country is unacceptable.

Ajay Sahni, Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology (IT), has written a strong letter to Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsi about this. Sahni said that any such effort not only diminishes Twitter’s reputation, but it also makes Twitter’s impartiality suspicious as a medium.

Jammu and Kashmir told as China part in Twitter

Sources in the ministry said that Sahni has written a strong word to the Twitter CEO expressing his displeasure with the government for showing the wrong map of India.

It is noteworthy that Twitter had given the geographical location of Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir of the People’s Republic of China.