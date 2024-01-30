fbpx

INS ସୁମିତ୍ରାର ପରାକ୍ରମ: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜ ଉଦ୍ଧାର, ୧୯ ଜଣ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀଙ୍କ ରେସ୍କ୍ୟୁ ଅପରେସନ୍ ସଫଳ

By Sasmita Jamuda

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆରବ ସାଗରରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନାର ପରାକ୍ରମ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜକୁ ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଲୁଟେରାଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ଜାହାଜରୁ ୧୯ ଜଣ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟ ଇରାନୀୟ ଜାହାଜରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ କ୍ରୁ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୮ ଓ ୨୯ରେ ଆରବ ସାଗରରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜକୁ ହାଇଜ୍ୟାକ୍ ହେବାରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଛି । ଏନେଇ ପିଟିଆଇ ‘ଏକ୍ସ’ରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ହିଜାବ ଉପରେ ରୋକ୍ !…

ଭୂକମ୍ପରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ଥରିଲା ଲଦାଖ: ରିକ୍ଟର…

୨ ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଅପଡେଟ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫାଷ୍ଟାଗ୍:…

ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀ ଟନେଲରେ ପୁଣି ହେବ ନିର୍ମାଣ…

1 of 18,298

News across the Earth, news close to your heart, Read Odisha Bhaskar English