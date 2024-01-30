INS ସୁମିତ୍ରାର ପରାକ୍ରମ: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜ ଉଦ୍ଧାର, ୧୯ ଜଣ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀଙ୍କ ରେସ୍କ୍ୟୁ ଅପରେସନ୍ ସଫଳ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆରବ ସାଗରରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନାର ପରାକ୍ରମ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜକୁ ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଲୁଟେରାଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥିବାର ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ଜାହାଜରୁ ୧୯ ଜଣ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟ ଇରାନୀୟ ଜାହାଜରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ କ୍ରୁ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୮ ଓ ୨୯ରେ ଆରବ ସାଗରରେ ୨ଟି ଜାହାଜକୁ ହାଇଜ୍ୟାକ୍ ହେବାରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଛି । ଏନେଇ ପିଟିଆଇ ‘ଏକ୍ସ’ରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି ।

INS Sumitra carries out 2nd successful Anti Piracy Ops – Rescuing 19 crew members and vessel from armed Somali pirates.

Indian Naval Ship Sumitra, having thwarted the piracy attempt on FV Iman, has carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of… pic.twitter.com/sHVJQIeSDG

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024