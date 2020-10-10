IPL 2020 : Akash Chopra vents anger on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s trollers

The matches between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals were played on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Rajasthan suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in this match. The highest scorer for Rajasthan was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 36 runs in 34 balls. But due to frequent wickets falling, he could not reach the team victory. After this, the style of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s game was severely criticized on social media, after which former Indian player Akash Chopra raged badly on the trollers.

The star of the Under-19 World Cup took a long time to shape his innings. Some fans mocked his slow pace, but former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra came to his rescue.