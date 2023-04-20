ସେନା ଉପରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ: ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ସୈନିକ ସହିଦ

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଗୁରୁବାର ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ଯବାନ ସହିଦ ହୋଇସାରିଲେଣି। ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ସୈନିକଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ରାଜୌରୀର ଆର୍ମି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଏହି ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଏବେ ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ଆଜି ରାଜୌରୀ ଅଂଚଳରେ ଭୀମବର୍ ଗାଲି ଏବଂ ପୁଞ୍ଚ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ଆର୍ମି ଗାଡି ଯିବା ସମୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ମାନେ ଟ୍ରକ ଉପରକୁ ଗୁଳି ମାଡ କରିଥିବା ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।
An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired on by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist… pic.twitter.com/a3ytvsAZbu
— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଗ୍ରେନେଡ ବ୍ୟବହାର ହେତୁ ଗାଡିରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା। ଏହି ଘଟଣା ପରେ ଏବେ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘେରାଉ କରି ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୫ ଜଣ ସୈନିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସେନା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଜେନେରାଲ ମନୋଜ ପାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ସେନା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ନଜର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଉଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande about the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Poonch sector of J&K today. The Indian Army troops on the ground are keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action:… pic.twitter.com/5nxbOvEtoL
— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023