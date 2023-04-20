ସେନା ଉପରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ: ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ସୈନିକ ସହିଦ

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଗୁରୁବାର ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ଯବାନ ସହିଦ ହୋଇସାରିଲେଣି। ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ସୈନିକଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ରାଜୌରୀର ଆର୍ମି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଏହି ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଏବେ ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ଆଜି ରାଜୌରୀ ଅଂଚଳରେ ଭୀମବର୍ ଗାଲି ଏବଂ ପୁଞ୍ଚ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ଆର୍ମି ଗାଡି ଯିବା ସମୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ମାନେ ଟ୍ରକ ଉପରକୁ ଗୁଳି ମାଡ କରିଥିବା ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।

An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired on by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist… pic.twitter.com/a3ytvsAZbu

— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023