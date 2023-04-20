ସେନା ଉପରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ: ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ସୈନିକ ସହିଦ

By Manoj Kumar Rout

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଗୁରୁବାର ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୫ ଯବାନ ସହିଦ ହୋଇସାରିଲେଣି। ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ସୈନିକଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ରାଜୌରୀର ଆର୍ମି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଏହି ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଏବେ ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ଆଜି ରାଜୌରୀ ଅଂଚଳରେ ଭୀମବର୍ ଗାଲି ଏବଂ ପୁଞ୍ଚ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ଆର୍ମି ଗାଡି ଯିବା ସମୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ମାନେ ଟ୍ରକ ଉପରକୁ ଗୁଳି ମାଡ କରିଥିବା ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।

ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଗ୍ରେନେଡ ବ୍ୟବହାର ହେତୁ ଗାଡିରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା। ଏହି ଘଟଣା ପରେ ଏବେ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘେରାଉ କରି ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୫ ଜଣ ସୈନିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସେନା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଜେନେରାଲ ମନୋଜ ପାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ସେନା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ନଜର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଉଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।

 

