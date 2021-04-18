ସ୍ଥଗିତ ହେଲା JEE ମେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୧୮ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ସ୍ଥଗିତ ହେଲା JEE ମେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷା । ଆସନ୍ତା ଏପ୍ରିଲରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯୁଗ୍ମ ପ୍ରବେଶିକା ପରୀକ୍ଷା JEE ମେନ୍ ସ୍ଥଗିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୨୭,୨୮ ଏବଂ ୩୦ ତାରିଖରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା । କୋଭିଡ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିଲା NTA । ପରୀକ୍ଷାର ୧୫ ଦିନ ଆଗରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହେବା ପରୀକ୍ଷାର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତି ତାରିଖ ।

