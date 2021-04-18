-
WorldConfirmed: 141,334,774Active: 18,245,281Recovered: 120,065,176Death: 3,024,317
-
USAConfirmed: 32,372,119Active: 6,886,031Recovered: 24,905,332Death: 580,756
-
IndiaConfirmed: 14,788,109Active: 1,801,298Recovered: 12,809,643Death: 177,168
-
BrazilConfirmed: 13,900,134Active: 1,183,384Recovered: 12,344,861Death: 371,889
-
RussiaConfirmed: 4,693,469Active: 268,887Recovered: 4,319,389Death: 105,193
-
UKConfirmed: 4,385,938Active: 112,868Recovered: 4,145,810Death: 127,260
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,212,645Active: 533,303Recovered: 3,643,734Death: 35,608
-
ItalyConfirmed: 3,857,443Active: 505,308Recovered: 3,235,459Death: 116,676
-
GermanyConfirmed: 3,137,907Active: 292,281Recovered: 2,765,100Death: 80,526
-
PakistanConfirmed: 756,285Active: 80,559Recovered: 659,483Death: 16,243
-
ChinaConfirmed: 90,499Active: 314Recovered: 85,549Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୧୮ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ସ୍ଥଗିତ ହେଲା JEE ମେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷା । ଆସନ୍ତା ଏପ୍ରିଲରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯୁଗ୍ମ ପ୍ରବେଶିକା ପରୀକ୍ଷା JEE ମେନ୍ ସ୍ଥଗିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୨୭,୨୮ ଏବଂ ୩୦ ତାରିଖରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା । କୋଭିଡ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିଲା NTA । ପରୀକ୍ଷାର ୧୫ ଦିନ ଆଗରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହେବା ପରୀକ୍ଷାର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତି ତାରିଖ ।