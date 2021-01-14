ବିଜେପିରେ ମିଶିଲେ ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ

-
WorldConfirmed: 92,870,138Active: 24,465,084Recovered: 66,416,077Death: 1,988,977
USAConfirmed: 23,616,345Active: 9,247,381Recovered: 13,975,036Death: 393,928
IndiaConfirmed: 10,512,831Active: 214,303Recovered: 10,146,763Death: 151,765
BrazilConfirmed: 8,257,459Active: 774,255Recovered: 7,277,195Death: 206,009
RussiaConfirmed: 3,495,816Active: 549,832Recovered: 2,882,044Death: 63,940
UKConfirmed: 3,211,576Active: 1,719,842Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 84,767
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,355,839Active: 104,587Recovered: 2,227,927Death: 23,325
ItalyConfirmed: 2,319,036Active: 564,774Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 80,326
GermanyConfirmed: 1,980,861Active: 316,257Recovered: 1,620,200Death: 44,404
PakistanConfirmed: 511,921Active: 33,869Recovered: 467,234Death: 10,818
ChinaConfirmed: 87,844Active: 885Recovered: 82,324Death: 4,635
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୪ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ବିଜେପିରେ ପୁଣି ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ଦାସ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଢଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଜୀବନ ଦଳରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ ବିଜେଡିରୁ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଦଳବିରୋଧୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ବିଦା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବିଜେପିରୁ ଆସି ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ବିଜେଡିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ପୁଣି ଜୀବନ ବିଜେପିକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ।