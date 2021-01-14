ବିଜେପିରେ ମିଶିଲେ ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୪ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ବିଜେପିରେ ପୁଣି ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ଦାସ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଢଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଜୀବନ ଦଳରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ ବିଜେଡିରୁ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଦଳବିରୋଧୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ବିଦା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବିଜେପିରୁ ଆସି ଜୀବନ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ବିଜେଡିରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ପୁଣି ଜୀବନ ବିଜେପିକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
