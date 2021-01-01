ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏସ.ମୁରଲୀଧର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି

-
କଟକ, ୧ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏସ.ମୁରଲୀଧର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ରୂପେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ ମୁରଲୀଧରଙ୍କୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ।
ଏସ. ମୁରଲୀଧର ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ଓ ହରିୟାଣା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ । ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ମୁରଲୀଧରଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ କଲେଜିୟମ ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଥିଲେ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଥିବା ମହମ୍ମଦ ରଫିକଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ ବଦଳି କରାଯାଇଛି ।