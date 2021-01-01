ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏସ.ମୁରଲୀଧର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 83,814,029
    World
    Confirmed: 83,814,029
    Active: 22,661,123
    Recovered: 59,327,026
    Death: 1,825,880
  • USA 20,445,654
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,445,654
    Active: 7,965,633
    Recovered: 12,125,806
    Death: 354,215
  • India 10,286,709
    India
    Confirmed: 10,286,709
    Active: 254,230
    Recovered: 9,883,461
    Death: 149,018
  • Brazil 7,675,973
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,675,973
    Active: 733,932
    Recovered: 6,747,065
    Death: 194,976
  • Russia 3,159,297
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,159,297
    Active: 547,938
    Recovered: 2,554,340
    Death: 57,019
  • UK 2,488,780
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,488,780
    Active: 2,415,268
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 73,512
  • Turkey 2,208,652
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,208,652
    Active: 87,121
    Recovered: 2,100,650
    Death: 20,881
  • Italy 2,107,166
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,107,166
    Active: 569,896
    Recovered: 1,463,111
    Death: 74,159
  • Germany 1,743,478
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,743,478
    Active: 381,174
    Recovered: 1,328,200
    Death: 34,104
  • Pakistan 482,178
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 482,178
    Active: 34,773
    Recovered: 437,229
    Death: 10,176
  • China 87,071
    China
    Confirmed: 87,071
    Active: 370
    Recovered: 82,067
    Death: 4,634

କଟକ, ୧ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏସ.ମୁରଲୀଧର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ରୂପେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ ମୁରଲୀଧରଙ୍କୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ।

ଏସ. ମୁରଲୀଧର ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ଓ ହରିୟାଣା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ । ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ମୁରଲୀଧରଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ କଲେଜିୟମ ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଥିଲେ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଥିବା ମହମ୍ମଦ ରଫିକଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି ଭାବେ ବଦଳି କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.