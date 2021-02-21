କନ୍ଧମାଳର ଜଲେଶପଟା କନ୍ୟାଶ୍ରମ ମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ ମାମଲା :ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଗିରଫ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କନ୍ଧମାଳ , ୨୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କନ୍ଧମାଳର ଜଲେଶପଟା କନ୍ୟାଶ୍ରମ ମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ ମାମଲା ରେ ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ବିଷମକଟକରୁ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତକୁ ଗିରଫ କଲା ତୁମୁଡ଼ିବନ୍ଧ ପୋଲିସ । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଜଲେଶପଟା ଆଶ୍ରମରେ କାମ କରୁଥିଲା। ୪ ଦିନରେ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ସହ ଆଶ୍ରମ ଉଡ଼ାଇବାକୁ ଦେଇଥିଲା ଧମକ ଦେଇଥିଲା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
