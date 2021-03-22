Kartik Aryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus. Shares a special message for Fans!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,951,457 World Confirmed: 123,951,457 Active: 21,350,966 Recovered: 99,871,290 Death: 2,729,201

Mumbai, 22/3: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan on Monday has tested positive for Covid 19. He took to his social media handle to announce the news.

The actor shared a plus sign on his social media account and wrote, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (sic).”

On the work front, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara, and will also be seen in Dhamaka and Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.