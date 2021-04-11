୨ଟି ମୁଣ୍ଡ, ୩ଟି ହାତ,୪ଟି ଆଖି ଏବଂ ୪ଟି କାନ ସହିତ ଜନ୍ମ ହୋଇଛି ନିଆରା ଶିଶୁକନ୍ୟା

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ୧୧ା୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଜନ୍ମ ହୋଇଛି ନିଆରା ଶିଶୁକନ୍ୟା । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରପଡାର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ନର୍ସିଂହୋମରେ ଶିଶୁଟି ଜନ୍ମ ହୋଇଛି । ଯାହାର ଦୁଇଟି ମୁଣ୍ଡ, ୩ଟି ହାତ,୪ଟି ଆଖି ସହିତ ୪ଟି କାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାଜନଗର ଥାନା ଅର୍ନ୍ତଗତ କଣୀ ଗାଁର ଅମ୍ବିକା ପରିଡ଼ା ଆଜି ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନରେ ଶିଶୁକନ୍ୟାଟିକୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଶିଶୁଟି ଜନ୍ମ ହେବାପରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ପରେ ଶିଶୁକନ୍ୟାକୁ କଟକ ଶିଶୁ ଭବନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
