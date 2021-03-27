Know the Benefits of taking a Walk After Eating!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,856,881
    World
    Confirmed: 126,856,881
    Active: 21,799,588
    Recovered: 102,275,066
    Death: 2,782,227
  • USA 30,854,944
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,854,944
    Active: 7,018,510
    Recovered: 23,275,268
    Death: 561,166
  • Brazil 12,407,323
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,407,323
    Active: 1,275,902
    Recovered: 10,824,095
    Death: 307,326
  • India 11,908,910
    India
    Confirmed: 11,908,910
    Active: 452,612
    Recovered: 11,295,023
    Death: 161,275
  • Russia 4,510,744
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,510,744
    Active: 282,842
    Recovered: 4,130,498
    Death: 97,404
  • UK 4,325,315
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,325,315
    Active: 430,366
    Recovered: 3,768,434
    Death: 126,515
  • Italy 3,488,619
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,488,619
    Active: 566,711
    Recovered: 2,814,652
    Death: 107,256
  • Turkey 3,149,094
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,149,094
    Active: 197,285
    Recovered: 2,921,037
    Death: 30,772
  • Germany 2,754,002
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,754,002
    Active: 200,199
    Recovered: 2,477,500
    Death: 76,303
  • Pakistan 649,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 649,824
    Active: 42,384
    Recovered: 593,282
    Death: 14,158
  • China 90,159
    China
    Confirmed: 90,159
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,362
    Death: 4,636

After a meal, the walk has always been said to be beneficial for the body. Research says, according to the capacity of your body, you can walk 10 to 30 minutes after a meal. This walk prevents weight gain by burning calories and also reduces the risk of diseases like cancer. Know why it is important to walk after eating:

Digestion becomes better

Digestion is better if you walk after eating food. When there is movement of the body, the movement of food in the intestines also becomes faster. As a result, food is digested quickly and easily. Apart from this, the risk of peptic ulcers, chest irritation, stomach cramps, and colorectal cancer is also reduced.

Blood sugar levels remain in control

The risk of increasing blood sugar is less if there is a continuous movement in the body after eating food. Research conducted in 2016 says that a 10-minute walk after a meal reduces the blood sugar that increases after a meal.

Risk of heart disease decreases

Physical activity has been reported to be beneficial for the heart for decades. This has also been proved in research. According to the US Department of Health, a 10-minute walk after eating works to reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Weight remains in check

Experts say that walking after meals burns calories. If you make such a routine, then the risk of weight gain is reduced to a great extent. But, keep in mind that you should avoid eating more oil and spices daily.

Blood pressure remains under control

According to the National Institutes of Health, a 10-minute walk works to control the increased blood pressure. Experts say that while walking, keep in mind that your walking speed should not be fast.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.