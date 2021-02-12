ଆଜି କୋଟିଆ ଶୁଣାଣି

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଟିଆରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଆଜି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ଅଦାଲତ ଅବମାନନା କରୁଥିବା ନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଥିଲା ଓଡିଶା । ଓଡିଶାର ଆବେଦନକୁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି । ମାମଲାର ଜରୁରୀ ଶୁଣାଣି ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଆବେଦନ କରିଥିଲେ । ସୀମା ବିବାଦ ନେଇ ୧୯୬୮ ଓ ୨୦୦୬ରେ ସ୍ଥିତାବସ୍ଥା ଜାରି କରିଥିଲେ କୋର୍ଟ ।
ତେବେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, କୋରାପୁଟ ଓ ଗଜପତିରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବାକୁ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରୟାସ କରୁଛି । ୫୮ ଗାଁରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ଗ୍ରାମ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୟାସ କରୁଛି ।