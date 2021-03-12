Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh Join the cast of ‘Adipurush’

Mumbai, 12/3: Actress Kriti Sanon and Actor Sunny Singh have joined the cast of the film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Prabhas shared two photos with Kriti and Sunny on Instagram and welcomed both of them to the Adipurush family”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMTPP_Gn3Pg/?utm_source=ig_embed

Kriti Sanon also posted these pictures on Instagram and shared that she is “proud, honoured and beyond excited” to be a part of Adipurush. The Luka Chuppi actress wrote, “A new journey begins… #ADIPURUSH This one is too special…Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world..

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMTPT0iAeDk/?utm_source=ig_embed

The film Adipurush is based on Ramayana. Prabhas would be seen in the role of Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana. It has been reported that Kriti Sanon is cast as Sita and Sunny Singh will play Lakshman in the film.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
