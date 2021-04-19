କୁକୁଡାଖଣ୍ଡିରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ:୨ ମୃତ, ୩ ଆହତ

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
କୁକୁଡାଖଣ୍ଡି, ୧୯ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସଦର ଥାନା କୁକୁଡାଖଣ୍ଡି ଗାଁରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ଭାବେ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଠାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଘର ଭିତରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଥିବା ସୁଚନାରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଜଣେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ମରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଏମକେସିଜିରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବାପରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଛି । ଏଥିସହିତ ଅନ୍ୟ ୩ ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏମକେସିଜି ରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପୋଲିସ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଘଟଣାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ସୁଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।