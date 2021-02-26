ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହେଲେ କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ସରପଞ୍ଚ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, ୨୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସରକାର ବିରୋଧୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରି କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ସରପଞ୍ଚ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ରାଇଘର ବ୍ଲକ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ଗ୍ରାମପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ସରପଞ୍ଚଙ୍କୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରୁ ନିଲମ୍ବନ କରାଯାଇଛି । । ସରପଞ୍ଚ ସାନରାଜ ଗଣ୍ଡଙ୍କୁ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତିରାଜ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଲମ୍ବନ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୩ ତାରିଖରେ ସାନରାଜ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଉନ୍ନୟନମୂଳକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଏହି ଦୃଢ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

