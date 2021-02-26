ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହେଲେ କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ସରପଞ୍ଚ

-
World
113,550,915
WorldConfirmed: 113,550,915Active: 21,896,224Recovered: 89,135,363Death: 2,519,328
-
USA
29,052,262
USAConfirmed: 29,052,262Active: 9,096,024Recovered: 19,435,453Death: 520,785
-
India
11,063,491
IndiaConfirmed: 11,063,491Active: 155,950Recovered: 10,750,680Death: 156,861
-
Brazil
10,393,886
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
-
Russia
4,212,100
RussiaConfirmed: 4,212,100Active: 359,560Recovered: 3,767,664Death: 84,876
-
UK
4,154,562
UKConfirmed: 4,154,562Active: 1,305,026Recovered: 2,727,466Death: 122,070
-
Italy
2,868,435
ItalyConfirmed: 2,868,435Active: 396,143Recovered: 2,375,318Death: 96,974
-
Turkey
2,674,766
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,674,766Active: 99,905Recovered: 2,546,503Death: 28,358
-
Germany
2,426,819
GermanyConfirmed: 2,426,819Active: 130,316Recovered: 2,226,500Death: 70,003
-
Pakistan
577,482
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
-
China
89,877
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, ୨୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସରକାର ବିରୋଧୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରି କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ସରପଞ୍ଚ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ରାଇଘର ବ୍ଲକ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ କୁନ୍ଦେଇ ଗ୍ରାମପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ସରପଞ୍ଚଙ୍କୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରୁ ନିଲମ୍ବନ କରାଯାଇଛି । । ସରପଞ୍ଚ ସାନରାଜ ଗଣ୍ଡଙ୍କୁ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତିରାଜ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଲମ୍ବନ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୩ ତାରିଖରେ ସାନରାଜ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଉନ୍ନୟନମୂଳକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଏହି ଦୃଢ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।