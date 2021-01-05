ଲଳିତ କଳା ଏକାଡେମୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୨୦-୨୧ ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ଲଳିତ କଳା ଏକାଡେମୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ କୃତି ପାଇଁ ୮ଜଣ ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ । ଭାସ୍କର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ବିଶ୍ୱରଞ୍ଜନ କର ଓ ସୁଧିରଞ୍ଜନ ମହାରଥା ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଦ୍ରଣ କଳା ପାଇଁ ସୁଜିତ କୁମାର ସ୍ୱାଇଁ ପାଇବେ ଲଳିତ କଳା ପୁରସ୍କାର ।

ସେହିପରି ଡ୍ରଇଂରେ ବିକାଶ ସେନାପତି ଓ ଜଳଙ୍ଗରେ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟକାନ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଚିତ୍ରରେ ଅନୁପ ଚାନ୍ଦ ଓ ଜ୍ୟେତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ସେଠୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ । ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ଚିତ୍ରରେ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ମହାରଣା ପୁାସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
