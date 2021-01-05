ଲଳିତ କଳା ଏକାଡେମୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା

-
World
86,248,811
WorldConfirmed: 86,248,811Active: 23,187,040Recovered: 61,197,913Death: 1,863,858
-
USA
21,354,933
USAConfirmed: 21,354,933Active: 8,252,588Recovered: 12,740,215Death: 362,130
-
India
10,357,569
IndiaConfirmed: 10,357,569Active: 231,725Recovered: 9,975,958Death: 149,886
-
Brazil
7,754,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,754,560Active: 682,739Recovered: 6,875,230Death: 196,591
-
Russia
3,284,384
RussiaConfirmed: 3,284,384Active: 562,210Recovered: 2,662,668Death: 59,506
-
UK
2,713,563
UKConfirmed: 2,713,563Active: 2,638,132Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,431
-
Turkey
2,255,607
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,255,607Active: 87,492Recovered: 2,146,430Death: 21,685
-
Italy
2,166,244
ItalyConfirmed: 2,166,244Active: 570,458Recovered: 1,520,106Death: 75,680
-
Germany
1,798,041
GermanyConfirmed: 1,798,041Active: 337,169Recovered: 1,424,700Death: 36,172
-
Pakistan
490,476
PakistanConfirmed: 490,476Active: 35,707Recovered: 444,360Death: 10,409
-
China
87,183
ChinaConfirmed: 87,183Active: 432Recovered: 82,117Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୨୦-୨୧ ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ଲଳିତ କଳା ଏକାଡେମୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ କୃତି ପାଇଁ ୮ଜଣ ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ । ଭାସ୍କର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ବିଶ୍ୱରଞ୍ଜନ କର ଓ ସୁଧିରଞ୍ଜନ ମହାରଥା ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଦ୍ରଣ କଳା ପାଇଁ ସୁଜିତ କୁମାର ସ୍ୱାଇଁ ପାଇବେ ଲଳିତ କଳା ପୁରସ୍କାର ।
ସେହିପରି ଡ୍ରଇଂରେ ବିକାଶ ସେନାପତି ଓ ଜଳଙ୍ଗରେ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟକାନ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଚିତ୍ରରେ ଅନୁପ ଚାନ୍ଦ ଓ ଜ୍ୟେତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ସେଠୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ । ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ଚିତ୍ରରେ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ମହାରଣା ପୁାସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।