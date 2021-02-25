ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡମାଇନ୍ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ, ୨ ଯବାନ ସହିଦ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,100,769
    World
    Confirmed: 113,100,769
    Active: 21,869,425
    Recovered: 88,722,431
    Death: 2,508,913
  • USA 28,974,623
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,974,623
    Active: 9,115,931
    Recovered: 19,340,329
    Death: 518,363
  • India 11,046,914
    India
    Confirmed: 11,046,914
    Active: 151,671
    Recovered: 10,738,501
    Death: 156,742
  • Brazil 10,326,008
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,326,008
    Active: 794,911
    Recovered: 9,281,018
    Death: 250,079
  • Russia 4,200,902
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,200,902
    Active: 364,910
    Recovered: 3,751,562
    Death: 84,430
  • UK 4,144,577
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,144,577
    Active: 1,356,364
    Recovered: 2,666,466
    Death: 121,747
  • Italy 2,848,564
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,848,564
    Active: 389,433
    Recovered: 2,362,465
    Death: 96,666
  • Turkey 2,665,194
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,665,194
    Active: 96,616
    Recovered: 2,540,293
    Death: 28,285
  • Germany 2,416,037
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,416,037
    Active: 128,727
    Recovered: 2,217,700
    Death: 69,610
  • Pakistan 575,941
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 575,941
    Active: 23,281
    Recovered: 539,888
    Death: 12,772
  • China 89,871
    China
    Confirmed: 89,871
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 84,954
    Death: 4,636

ଛତିଶଗଡ,୨୫ ।୨: ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସୀମାନ୍ତ ଛତିଶଗଡରେ ୨ଟି ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡଲାଇନ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଛି । ୨ଟି ପୃଥକ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ୨ ଯବାନ ସହିଦ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଛତିଶଗଡ ନାରାୟଣପୁରର ସୋନପୁରରେ ଡିଆରଜି ଯବାନ କନେର ଉସେଣ୍ଡି ସହିଦ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୋନପୁରଠାରୁ ୩୦ କିଲୋମିଟର ଦୂରରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଯବାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ସହିଦ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଇଡି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ଆଇଟିବିପି ଯବାନ ଏନ୍.ବାଲାଚାମୀ ସହିଦ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ସହିତ ୨ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଛତିଶଗଡ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭୂପେଶ ବଘେଲ । ସହିଦଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.