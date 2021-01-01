ପୁରୀରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଚିଠି

-
World
83,903,231
USA
20,445,654
India
10,286,709
Brazil
7,675,973
Russia
3,186,336
UK
2,488,780
Turkey
2,208,652
Italy
2,107,166
Germany
1,745,518
Pakistan
482,178
China
87,071
ପୁରୀ,୧ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଧାମ ପୁରୀରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦେଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପୁରୀରେ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଚାରିଧାମ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ପୁରୀ ଅନ୍ୟତମ ଧ୍ୟାମ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏଠାକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁମାନେ ବହୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଆସୁଛନ୍ତିି । ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଜାଗା ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରିସାରିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର କରିବାକୁ ସୁପାରିସ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।