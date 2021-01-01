ପୁରୀରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଚିଠି

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 83,903,231
    World
    Confirmed: 83,903,231
    Active: 22,673,245
    Recovered: 59,402,197
    Death: 1,827,789
  • USA 20,445,654
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,445,654
    Active: 7,965,633
    Recovered: 12,125,806
    Death: 354,215
  • India 10,286,709
    India
    Confirmed: 10,286,709
    Active: 254,230
    Recovered: 9,883,461
    Death: 149,018
  • Brazil 7,675,973
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,675,973
    Active: 733,932
    Recovered: 6,747,065
    Death: 194,976
  • Russia 3,186,336
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,186,336
    Active: 548,643
    Recovered: 2,580,138
    Death: 57,555
  • UK 2,488,780
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,488,780
    Active: 2,415,268
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 73,512
  • Turkey 2,208,652
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,208,652
    Active: 87,121
    Recovered: 2,100,650
    Death: 20,881
  • Italy 2,107,166
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,107,166
    Active: 569,896
    Recovered: 1,463,111
    Death: 74,159
  • Germany 1,745,518
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,745,518
    Active: 383,136
    Recovered: 1,328,200
    Death: 34,182
  • Pakistan 482,178
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 482,178
    Active: 34,773
    Recovered: 437,229
    Death: 10,176
  • China 87,071
    China
    Confirmed: 87,071
    Active: 370
    Recovered: 82,067
    Death: 4,634

ପୁରୀ,୧ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଧାମ ପୁରୀରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦେଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପୁରୀରେ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଚାରିଧାମ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ପୁରୀ ଅନ୍ୟତମ ଧ୍ୟାମ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏଠାକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁମାନେ ବହୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଆସୁଛନ୍ତିି । ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଜାଗା ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରିସାରିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର କରିବାକୁ ସୁପାରିସ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.