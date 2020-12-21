ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ହେଲମେଟ ସଚେତନତା ରାଲି।

-
World
77,331,281
WorldConfirmed: 77,331,281Active: 21,374,948Recovered: 54,253,613Death: 1,702,720
-
USA
18,277,433
USAConfirmed: 18,277,433Active: 7,330,439Recovered: 10,622,096Death: 324,898
-
India
10,061,929
IndiaConfirmed: 10,061,929Active: 302,059Recovered: 9,613,938Death: 145,932
-
Brazil
7,238,600
BrazilConfirmed: 7,238,600Active: 806,026Recovered: 6,245,801Death: 186,773
-
Russia
2,877,727
RussiaConfirmed: 2,877,727Active: 531,014Recovered: 2,295,362Death: 51,351
-
UK
2,040,147
UKConfirmed: 2,040,147Active: 1,972,746Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,401
-
Turkey
2,024,601
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,024,601Active: 206,218Recovered: 1,800,286Death: 18,097
-
Italy
1,953,185
ItalyConfirmed: 1,953,185Active: 622,760Recovered: 1,261,626Death: 68,799
-
Germany
1,516,024
GermanyConfirmed: 1,516,024Active: 373,860Recovered: 1,115,400Death: 26,764
-
Pakistan
458,968
PakistanConfirmed: 458,968Active: 40,491Recovered: 409,085Death: 9,392
-
China
86,852
ChinaConfirmed: 86,852Active: 318Recovered: 81,900Death: 4,634
ମାଲକାନଗିରି , ୨୧/୧୨ ଆଜି ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକ ହେଲମେଟ ସଚେତନତା ରାଲିର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ଏହି ରାଲିରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପୋଲିସ ଏସ ଡି ପି ଓ ଶ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରହଲ୍ଲାଦ ସହୋଇ ମୀନା ଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଆଦର୍ଶ ଥାନା ଅଧିକାରୀ ରାମ ପ୍ରସାଦ ନାଗ ଏବଂ ବହୁ ପୋଲିସ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଓ ସିପାହୀମାନେ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସତୀଗୁଡା ଛକ ଠାରୁ ଦୁଇଚାକିଆ ଜାନରେ ବାହାରି ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସହର ପରିକ୍ରମା କରି ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଗାଡି ଚଲେଇବା ସମୟରେ ହେଲମେଟ ପିନ୍ଧିବା ପାଇଁ ସଚେତନ କରିଥିଲେ। ଏହି ରାଲିରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ସହ ସହରର କିଛି ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତା ମଧ୍ୟ ସହଯୋଗ କରିଥିଲେ।