ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ହେଲମେଟ ସଚେତନତା ରାଲି।

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମାଲକାନଗିରି , ୨୧/୧୨ ଆଜି ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକ ହେଲମେଟ ସଚେତନତା ରାଲିର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ଏହି ରାଲିରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପୋଲିସ ଏସ ଡି ପି ଓ ଶ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରହଲ୍ଲାଦ ସହୋଇ ମୀନା ଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଆଦର୍ଶ ଥାନା ଅଧିକାରୀ ରାମ ପ୍ରସାଦ ନାଗ ଏବଂ ବହୁ ପୋଲିସ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଓ ସିପାହୀମାନେ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସତୀଗୁଡା ଛକ ଠାରୁ ଦୁଇଚାକିଆ ଜାନରେ ବାହାରି ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସହର ପରିକ୍ରମା କରି ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଗାଡି ଚଲେଇବା ସମୟରେ ହେଲମେଟ ପିନ୍ଧିବା ପାଇଁ ସଚେତନ କରିଥିଲେ। ଏହି ରାଲିରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୋଲିସ ସହ ସହରର କିଛି ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତା ମଧ୍ୟ ସହଯୋଗ କରିଥିଲେ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
