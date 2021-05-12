ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ବର୍ବରକାଣ୍ଡ: ଅପହରଣ ପରେ ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ଗଳାକାଟି ହତ୍ୟା ।

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 160,364,008Active: 17,901,180Recovered: 139,130,064Death: 3,332,764
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,550,115Active: 6,395,031Recovered: 26,558,138Death: 596,946
India
IndiaConfirmed: 23,340,938Active: 3,704,071Recovered: 19,382,642Death: 254,225
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 15,285,048Active: 1,012,146Recovered: 13,847,191Death: 425,711
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,059,433Active: 249,720Recovered: 4,766,124Death: 43,589
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,905,059Active: 272,199Recovered: 4,518,529Death: 114,331
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,439,691Active: 58,695Recovered: 4,253,367Death: 127,629
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,123,230Active: 363,859Recovered: 3,636,089Death: 123,282
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,544,315Active: 238,258Recovered: 3,220,300Death: 85,757
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 867,438Active: 76,536Recovered: 771,692Death: 19,210
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,799Active: 302Recovered: 85,861Death: 4,636
ମାଲକାନଗିରି, 12/5 : ଛତିଶଗଡ଼ର ସୁକମା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ବର୍ବରକାଣ୍ଡ । ଡିଆରଜି ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ଘରୁ ଅପରହଣ ପରେ ଗଳା କାଟି ହତ୍ୟା କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଦୋର୍ଣ୍ଣାପାଲ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ପେଟା ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତ ଯବାନ ହେଲେ ବେଟ୍ଟି ଭୀମା । ଗତକାଲି ସେ ଗାଁକୁ ଯାଇଥିଲେ । ରାତିରେ ଘରେ ଶୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦ ରୁ ୧୫ ଜଣ ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ମାଓବାଦୀ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଦେଖାଇ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଘରୁ ଉଠାଇ ନେଇଥିଲେ । ଗାଁ ମୁଣ୍ଡ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ପଥରରେ ଛେଚିବା ସହ ଗଳା କାଟି ଅତି ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବରେ ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛି ଲାଲବାହିନୀ ।