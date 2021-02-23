Meet the New Internet Sensation ‘Chacha’ from Baghpat!

COVID-19 Updates World 112,279,377 World Confirmed: 112,279,377 Active: 21,979,046 Recovered: 87,814,571 Death: 2,485,760

USA 28,826,307 USA Confirmed: 28,826,307 Active: 9,199,577 Recovered: 19,114,140 Death: 512,590

India 11,016,434 India Confirmed: 11,016,434 Active: 147,271 Recovered: 10,712,665 Death: 156,498

Brazil 10,197,531 Brazil Confirmed: 10,197,531 Active: 811,040 Recovered: 9,139,215 Death: 247,276

Russia 4,177,330 Russia Confirmed: 4,177,330 Active: 367,312 Recovered: 3,726,388 Death: 83,630

UK 4,126,150 UK Confirmed: 4,126,150 Active: 1,456,772 Recovered: 2,548,621 Death: 120,757

Italy 2,818,863 Italy Confirmed: 2,818,863 Active: 387,903 Recovered: 2,334,968 Death: 95,992

Turkey 2,646,526 Turkey Confirmed: 2,646,526 Active: 88,938 Recovered: 2,529,450 Death: 28,138

Germany 2,399,500 Germany Confirmed: 2,399,500 Active: 123,028 Recovered: 2,207,700 Death: 68,772

Pakistan 573,384 Pakistan Confirmed: 573,384 Active: 24,483 Recovered: 536,243 Death: 12,658

China 89,852 China Confirmed: 89,852 Active: 374 Recovered: 84,842 Death: 4,636

Baghpat, 23/2: A fight broke out between chaat sellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and it went viral.

Harinder, the man at the center of the brawl revealed what went down. He claims to have a 40-year-old establishment, stood out among the eight men arrested after the fight. Nicknamed “chacha“, he told news agency ANI that he had suffered because of his rivals over the past few days.

“They kept drawing my customers away…they kept telling them to come to our shop, his food is last night’s…The customers would return my chaat,” Harinder complained.

“They did this four or five times”. He made these remarks before his arrest.

#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of 'chaat' shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, "Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

#WATCH | The man seen in the viral Baghpat brawl clip explains reason for the fight. The man is now in jail, this interview is from last night pic.twitter.com/PII1Rb5OvX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2021

The fight at a popular market in town continued for about 20 minutes before it broke up. The video, recorded possibly by a bystander, soon emerged on social media and went viral.

A dozen were injured, the Baghpat police said in a statement after making arrests. “Two chaat shop owners clashed with each other in Baraut over getting more customers to their stall. Eight people have been arrested from both sides,” police officer MS Rawat said.