Meet the New Internet Sensation ‘Chacha’ from Baghpat!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Baghpat, 23/2: A fight broke out between chaat sellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and it went viral.

Harinder, the man at the center of the brawl revealed what went down. He claims to have a 40-year-old establishment, stood out among the eight men arrested after the fight. Nicknamed “chacha“, he told news agency ANI that he had suffered because of his rivals over the past few days.

“They kept drawing my customers away…they kept telling them to come to our shop, his food is last night’s…The customers would return my chaat,” Harinder complained.

“They did this four or five times”. He made these remarks before his arrest.

The fight at a popular market in town continued for about 20 minutes before it broke up. The video, recorded possibly by a bystander, soon emerged on social media and went viral.

A dozen were injured, the Baghpat police said in a statement after making arrests. “Two chaat shop owners clashed with each other in Baraut over getting more customers to their stall. Eight people have been arrested from both sides,” police officer MS Rawat said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
