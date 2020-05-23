MHA released 500 cr relief package within 24hr: SRC Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 23/5: Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena took to twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Home Affairs for releasing 500 cr relief fund announced by Prime Minister within 24 hours to help Odisha combat the destruction caused by cyclone “Amphan”.
