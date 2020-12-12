Minor girl in UP thrown off the terrace after Rape Attempt

COVID-19 Updates World 71,503,497 World Confirmed: 71,503,497 Active: 20,208,969 Recovered: 49,692,019 Death: 1,602,509

USA 16,295,714 USA Confirmed: 16,295,714 Active: 6,485,476 Recovered: 9,507,476 Death: 302,762

India 9,827,026 India Confirmed: 9,827,026 Active: 360,036 Recovered: 9,324,328 Death: 142,662

Brazil 6,836,313 Brazil Confirmed: 6,836,313 Active: 701,115 Recovered: 5,954,745 Death: 180,453

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,809,455 UK Confirmed: 1,809,455 Active: 1,745,949 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,506

Italy 1,805,873 Italy Confirmed: 1,805,873 Active: 690,323 Recovered: 1,052,163 Death: 63,387

Turkey 1,780,673 Turkey Confirmed: 1,780,673 Active: 610,363 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,977

Germany 1,298,776 Germany Confirmed: 1,298,776 Active: 334,856 Recovered: 942,100 Death: 21,820

Pakistan 435,056 Pakistan Confirmed: 435,056 Active: 45,124 Recovered: 381,208 Death: 8,724

China 86,701 China Confirmed: 86,701 Active: 293 Recovered: 81,774 Death: 4,634

Rampur,12/12: A 15-year old minor girl from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was thrown off the terrace by a local youth after a failed rape attempt.

The girl was taken to the district hospital immediately with multiple fractures, the doctors referred her to a trauma centre in a critical condition. The incident took place in Civil Lines on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accused, a resident of the Pahari Gate area under the Civil Lines police station, has been booked under several sections. These are: 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act