Minor girl in UP thrown off the terrace after Rape Attempt

Rampur,12/12: A 15-year old minor girl from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was thrown off the terrace by a local youth after a failed rape attempt.
The girl was taken to the district hospital immediately with multiple fractures, the doctors referred her to a trauma centre in a critical condition. The incident took place in Civil Lines on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.
Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accused, a resident of the Pahari Gate area under the Civil Lines police station, has been booked under several sections. These are: 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act