"ମୋଗାମ୍ବୋ ଖୁସ୍ ହୁଆ"-ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେଉଛି କ୍ରିସ୍ ଗେଲଙ୍କ ଭିଡିଓ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ୱେଷ୍ଟଇଣ୍ଡିଜ୍ କ୍ରିକେଟର୍ କ୍ରିସ୍ ଗେଲ୍ ପଡିଆରେ କରୁଥିବା କିଛି ମଜାଦାର ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହୁଏ । କେତେବେଳେ ନାଚୁଥିବାର ଭିଡିଓ ତ ଆଉ କେତେବେଳେ ଗୀତ ଗାଇ ମନୋରଞ୍ଜନ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳର ଭିଡିଓ । ଏମିତି ଅନେକ ମସ୍ତି ଟାଇମର ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହୁଏ । ହେଲେ ଏଥର ଯେଉଁ ଭିଡିଓ ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ତାକୁ ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ନ ହସି ରହିପାରିବେନି । ଗେଲ୍ ଙ୍କର ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେଉଥିବା ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ଭିଡିଓରେ ସେ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଅଭିନେତା ଅମରେଶ ପୁରୀଙ୍କ ଡାଇଲଗ୍ କହୁଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓକୁ:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
