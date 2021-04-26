“ମୋଗାମ୍ବୋ ଖୁସ୍ ହୁଆ”-ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେଉଛି କ୍ରିସ୍ ଗେଲଙ୍କ ଭିଡିଓ

-
World
147,886,536
WorldConfirmed: 147,886,536Active: 18,884,180Recovered: 125,877,630Death: 3,124,726
-
USA
32,824,389
USAConfirmed: 32,824,389Active: 6,858,406Recovered: 25,379,831Death: 586,152
-
India
17,313,163
IndiaConfirmed: 17,313,163Active: 2,813,658Recovered: 14,304,382Death: 195,123
-
Brazil
14,340,787
BrazilConfirmed: 14,340,787Active: 1,140,693Recovered: 12,809,169Death: 390,925
-
Russia
4,771,372
RussiaConfirmed: 4,771,372Active: 268,145Recovered: 4,394,639Death: 108,588
-
Turkey
4,629,969
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,629,969Active: 517,967Recovered: 4,073,644Death: 38,358
-
UK
4,404,882
UKConfirmed: 4,404,882Active: 83,626Recovered: 4,193,828Death: 127,428
-
Italy
3,962,674
ItalyConfirmed: 3,962,674Active: 461,212Recovered: 3,382,224Death: 119,238
-
Germany
3,298,201
GermanyConfirmed: 3,298,201Active: 305,864Recovered: 2,910,100Death: 82,237
-
Pakistan
800,452
PakistanConfirmed: 800,452Active: 89,219Recovered: 694,046Death: 17,187
-
China
90,599
ChinaConfirmed: 90,599Active: 311Recovered: 85,652Death: 4,636
ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ୱେଷ୍ଟଇଣ୍ଡିଜ୍ କ୍ରିକେଟର୍ କ୍ରିସ୍ ଗେଲ୍ ପଡିଆରେ କରୁଥିବା କିଛି ମଜାଦାର ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହୁଏ । କେତେବେଳେ ନାଚୁଥିବାର ଭିଡିଓ ତ ଆଉ କେତେବେଳେ ଗୀତ ଗାଇ ମନୋରଞ୍ଜନ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳର ଭିଡିଓ । ଏମିତି ଅନେକ ମସ୍ତି ଟାଇମର ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହୁଏ । ହେଲେ ଏଥର ଯେଉଁ ଭିଡିଓ ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ତାକୁ ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ନ ହସି ରହିପାରିବେନି । ଗେଲ୍ ଙ୍କର ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେଉଥିବା ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ଭିଡିଓରେ ସେ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଅଭିନେତା ଅମରେଶ ପୁରୀଙ୍କ ଡାଇଲଗ୍ କହୁଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓକୁ:
View this post on Instagram