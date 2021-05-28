As Russia Tensions Rage, NATO Conducts Massive War Drills

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the exercises send an important message to any potential adversary: “NATO is ready.”

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
As Russia Tensions Rage, NATO Conducts Massive War Games
As Russia Tensions Rage, NATO Conducts Massive War Games
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 169,940,933
    World
    Confirmed: 169,940,933
    Active: 14,499,843
    Recovered: 151,909,591
    Death: 3,531,499
  • USA 34,003,443
    USA
    Confirmed: 34,003,443
    Active: 5,692,803
    Recovered: 27,702,837
    Death: 607,803
  • India 27,718,520
    India
    Confirmed: 27,718,520
    Active: 2,227,540
    Recovered: 25,168,616
    Death: 322,364
  • Brazil 16,342,162
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,342,162
    Active: 1,099,117
    Recovered: 14,786,292
    Death: 456,753
  • Turkey 5,228,322
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,228,322
    Active: 98,089
    Recovered: 5,083,099
    Death: 47,134
  • Russia 5,044,459
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,044,459
    Active: 262,819
    Recovered: 4,661,234
    Death: 120,406
  • UK 4,477,705
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,477,705
    Active: 65,324
    Recovered: 4,284,613
    Death: 127,768
  • Italy 4,209,707
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,209,707
    Active: 246,270
    Recovered: 3,837,518
    Death: 125,919
  • Germany 3,676,245
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,676,245
    Active: 125,787
    Recovered: 3,461,700
    Death: 88,758
  • Pakistan 913,784
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 913,784
    Active: 58,611
    Recovered: 834,566
    Death: 20,607
  • China 91,045
    China
    Confirmed: 91,045
    Active: 316
    Recovered: 86,093
    Death: 4,636

 As Tensions with Russia rage, Thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region.

The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization’s response to an attack on any one of its members. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from America and keep supply lines open.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

Center Called The Chief Secretary Close…

ଗୋଟିଏ ଡୋଜରେ କରୋନା ସଫା: ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ଜନସନର…

Already in recent years, the United States and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to try to reassure those members neighboring Russia that their partners will ride to the rescue should they come under attack.

Russia’s decision last month to send thousands of troops to the border area with Ukraine has raised concern at the military alliance, which launched one of its biggest ever defense spending initiatives after Russian troops annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Top NATO brass insist that the military exercises, involving some 9,000 troops from 20 nations, are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region, where Russia stands accused of blocking the free navigation of ships.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the exercises send an important message to any potential adversary: “NATO is ready.”

“NATO is there to defend all our allies, and this exercise sends a message about our ability to transport a large number of troops, equipment across the Atlantic, across Europe and also to project maritime power,” Stoltenberg told The Associated Press aboard a British aircraft carrier off the coast of Portugal.

The ship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, is the pride of the British Navy. It’s making its maiden voyage and carrying 18 F-35 jets: the first ever deployment of so many of the 5th generation planes aboard an aircraft carrier.

The ship’s presence, part of a 6-7 month deployment that will take it south past India, through Southeast Asia to the Philippines Sea, is aimed in part at restoring Britain’s tarnished image as a major global power since it left the European Union.

Adorned with high-tech U.S. jets and flanked by warships from other NATO countries, the carrier strike force also stands as an important symbol of unity as the world’s biggest security organization tries to recover from four tumultuous years under the Trump administration.

Stoltenberg will chair a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 with current U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts keen to usher in a new era of trans-Atlantic cooperation, as troops leave its longest-ever mission in Afghanistan while tensions with Russia, and increasingly China, mount.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Center Called The Chief Secretary Close…

ଗୋଟିଏ ଡୋଜରେ କରୋନା ସଫା: ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ଜନସନର…

ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ଜଣେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା…

ଡିସେମ୍ବର ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୨୦୦ କୋଟି କରୋନା ଟିକା ଡୋଜ…

1 of 4,897