ପ୍ରକୃତିର ବିରଳ ରୂପ, ନ ଦେଖିଲେ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ହେବନି….ଯିଏ ଦେଖିଲା ସିଏ କହିଲା ଆମେ ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ

By Baijayanti Nayak

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ଗ୍ରେଟ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ଆକାଶରେ ଏପରି ଏକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା ଯାହା ଦେଖିଲା ପରେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆଖି ଝଲସି ଉଠିଥିଲା । ଜୀବନକାଳ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଏହି ମନୋରମା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ପାଇଲଟ୍ ମାନେ ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ୍‌କୁ ବହୁ ସମୟ ଧରି ଆକାଶରେ ରହିବାକୁ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ୍ ରେ ଉଡାଣ ଭରିଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଭାଗ୍ୟଶାଳୀ ମନେ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ବ୍ରିଟିଶ ବିମାନର ପାଇଲଟ୍ ଚମତ୍କାର ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖାଇବା ପାଇଁ ବିମାନକୁ ଦୀର୍ଘ ସମୟ ଧରି ଆକାଶରେ ଘୂରିଥିଲେ । ଆଇସଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖି ନିଜକୁ ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ ମନେ କରନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ ଅରୋରା ଭାବରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଣାଯାଏ । ସାଧାରଣତ ଏହା କେବଳ ପୃଥିବୀର ଉତ୍ତର ଏବଂ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଧ୍ରୁବ ନିକଟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ହୁଏ । ମହାକାଶରେ ଚାର୍ଜ ହୋଇଥିବା କଣିକୠୁଡିକ ବାୟୁମଣ୍ଡଳରେ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଅଣୁ ସହିତ ଧକ୍କା ହେଲା ପରେ ଏଭଳି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁୁ ମିଳେ ।

