ପ୍ରକୃତିର ବିରଳ ରୂପ, ନ ଦେଖିଲେ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ହେବନି….ଯିଏ ଦେଖିଲା ସିଏ କହିଲା ଆମେ ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ଗ୍ରେଟ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ଆକାଶରେ ଏପରି ଏକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା ଯାହା ଦେଖିଲା ପରେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆଖି ଝଲସି ଉଠିଥିଲା । ଜୀବନକାଳ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଏହି ମନୋରମା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ପାଇଲଟ୍ ମାନେ ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ୍‌କୁ ବହୁ ସମୟ ଧରି ଆକାଶରେ ରହିବାକୁ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ୍ ରେ ଉଡାଣ ଭରିଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଭାଗ୍ୟଶାଳୀ ମନେ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Thanks to @easyJet full crew for dipping the lights and allowing us to fully enjoy this beautiful sight from KER-LGW pic.twitter.com/5ROG6KT4uX — Michelle Coyle (@michellehump3s) February 27, 2023

ବ୍ରିଟିଶ ବିମାନର ପାଇଲଟ୍ ଚମତ୍କାର ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖାଇବା ପାଇଁ ବିମାନକୁ ଦୀର୍ଘ ସମୟ ଧରି ଆକାଶରେ ଘୂରିଥିଲେ । ଆଇସଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖି ନିଜକୁ ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ ମନେ କରନ୍ତି ।

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ ଅରୋରା ଭାବରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଣାଯାଏ । ସାଧାରଣତ ଏହା କେବଳ ପୃଥିବୀର ଉତ୍ତର ଏବଂ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଧ୍ରୁବ ନିକଟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ହୁଏ । ମହାକାଶରେ ଚାର୍ଜ ହୋଇଥିବା କଣିକୠୁଡିକ ବାୟୁମଣ୍ଡଳରେ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଅଣୁ ସହିତ ଧକ୍କା ହେଲା ପରେ ଏଭଳି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁୁ ମିଳେ ।