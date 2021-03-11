ମମତାଙ୍କ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କଲେ ନବୀନ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଗତକାଲି ନନ୍ଦିଗ୍ରାମରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରଚାର ସମୟରେ ମମତା ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ମମତା ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ନବୀନ ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତକାଲି ମମତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ ଉପରେ କିଛି ଲୋକ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିଥିବା ମମତା ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆହତ ହେବା ପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ସମସ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ବାତିଲ କରାଯିବା ସହିତ ତାଙ୍କୁ କୋଲକତା ଅଣାଯାଇଥିଲା । ମମତାଙ୍କ ପାଦରେ ଗଭୀର ଆଘାତ ଲାଗିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।