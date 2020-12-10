COVID-19 Updates
World
WorldConfirmed: 70,599,708Active: 19,946,358Recovered: 49,067,311Death: 1,586,039
USA
USAConfirmed: 15,974,243Active: 6,379,115Recovered: 9,296,237Death: 298,891
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,795,598Active: 364,531Recovered: 9,288,853Death: 142,214
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,781,799Active: 670,257Recovered: 5,931,777Death: 179,765
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,569,126Active: 490,177Recovered: 2,033,669Death: 45,280
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,787,783Active: 1,724,701Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,082
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,787,147Active: 696,527Recovered: 1,027,994Death: 62,626
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,748,567Active: 578,483Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,751
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,270,432Active: 327,099Recovered: 922,100Death: 21,233
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 429,280Active: 46,376Recovered: 374,301Death: 8,603
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,673Active: 285Recovered: 81,754Death: 4,634
ନୟାଗଡ,୧୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡ ପରୀ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ବଦଳିଲେ ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ । ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ କୁମାର ସିହ୍ନା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ନୟାଗଡର ନୂଆ ଏସଡିପିଓ । ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢୀଙ୍କୁ କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଡିଏସପି ଭାବେ ବଦଳି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ବିବାଦରେ ଥିଲେ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢୀ ।