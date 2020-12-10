ବଦଳିଲେ ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୟାଗଡ,୧୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡ ପରୀ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ବଦଳିଲେ ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ । ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ କୁମାର ସିହ୍ନା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ନୟାଗଡର ନୂଆ ଏସଡିପିଓ । ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢୀଙ୍କୁ କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଡିଏସପି ଭାବେ ବଦଳି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ବିବାଦରେ ଥିଲେ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢୀ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
