୬ ଶହ ନିଟକତର କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୫୮୮ ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୮୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୪୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 5th April

New Positive Cases: 588

In quarantine: 342

Local contacts: 246

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 11

