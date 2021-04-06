୬ ଶହ ନିଟକତର କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୫୮୮ ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୮୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୪୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 5th April
New Positive Cases: 588
In quarantine: 342
Local contacts: 246
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 11
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 6, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୩ ହଜାର ୮୫୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୧୫୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୭୩୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୦୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
23. Puri: 24
24. Rayagada: 6
25. Sambalpur: 28
26. Sonepur: 11
27. Sundargarh: 84
28. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 215
Cumulative tested: 9213043
Positive: 343856
Recovered: 338150
Active cases: 3731
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 6, 2021