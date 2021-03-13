ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧ରେ NEET ପରୀକ୍ଷା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୩।୩: ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧ରେ ହେବ ଏ ବର୍ଷର ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ପ୍ରବେଶିକା ପରୀକ୍ଷା NEET । ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଇଂରାଜୀ ଓ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ସମେତ ୧୧ଟି ଭାଷାରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ହେବ । ଅଫଲାଇନରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ନେଇ ଜାତୀୟ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥା NTA ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି। MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS ଓ BHMS ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ପାଠ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ନାମଲେଖା ପାଇଁ ହେବ NEET । ଏନେଇ ntaneet.nic.in ଓ nta.ac.in ରେ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ତଥ୍ୟ ମିଳିଯିବ ।

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
