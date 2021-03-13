ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧ରେ NEET ପରୀକ୍ଷା

-
World
119,613,830
WorldConfirmed: 119,613,830Active: 20,704,175Recovered: 96,257,927Death: 2,651,728
-
USA
29,993,423
USAConfirmed: 29,993,423Active: 7,416,659Recovered: 22,031,220Death: 545,544
-
Brazil
11,368,316
BrazilConfirmed: 11,368,316Active: 1,092,060Recovered: 10,000,980Death: 275,276
-
India
11,333,728
IndiaConfirmed: 11,333,728Active: 201,985Recovered: 10,973,260Death: 158,483
-
Russia
4,370,617
RussiaConfirmed: 4,370,617Active: 306,368Recovered: 3,973,029Death: 91,220
-
UK
4,248,286
UKConfirmed: 4,248,286Active: 698,851Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,343
-
Italy
3,175,807
ItalyConfirmed: 3,175,807Active: 509,317Recovered: 2,564,926Death: 101,564
-
Turkey
2,850,930
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,850,930Active: 151,301Recovered: 2,670,273Death: 29,356
-
Germany
2,559,296
GermanyConfirmed: 2,559,296Active: 139,906Recovered: 2,345,600Death: 73,790
-
Pakistan
602,536
PakistanConfirmed: 602,536Active: 19,764Recovered: 569,296Death: 13,476
-
China
90,034
ChinaConfirmed: 90,034Active: 184Recovered: 85,214Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୩।୩: ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧ରେ ହେବ ଏ ବର୍ଷର ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ପ୍ରବେଶିକା ପରୀକ୍ଷା NEET । ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଇଂରାଜୀ ଓ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ସମେତ ୧୧ଟି ଭାଷାରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ହେବ । ଅଫଲାଇନରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ନେଇ ଜାତୀୟ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥା NTA ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି। MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS ଓ BHMS ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ପାଠ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ନାମଲେଖା ପାଇଁ ହେବ NEET । ଏନେଇ ntaneet.nic.in ଓ nta.ac.in ରେ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ତଥ୍ୟ ମିଳିଯିବ ।