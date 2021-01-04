୮ରେ ପୁଣି ହେବ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-କୃଷକ ଆଲୋଚନା

-
WorldConfirmed: 85,601,025Active: 23,185,342Recovered: 60,562,667Death: 1,853,016
USAConfirmed: 21,113,528Active: 8,316,492Recovered: 12,436,958Death: 360,078
IndiaConfirmed: 10,345,118Active: 242,849Recovered: 9,952,548Death: 149,721
BrazilConfirmed: 7,733,746Active: 724,720Recovered: 6,813,008Death: 196,018
RussiaConfirmed: 3,260,138Active: 561,114Recovered: 2,640,036Death: 58,988
UKConfirmed: 2,654,779Active: 2,579,755Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,024
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,241,912Active: 83,890Recovered: 2,136,534Death: 21,488
ItalyConfirmed: 2,155,446Active: 576,214Recovered: 1,503,900Death: 75,332
GermanyConfirmed: 1,785,678Active: 349,215Recovered: 1,401,200Death: 35,263
PakistanConfirmed: 488,529Active: 35,722Recovered: 442,457Death: 10,350
ChinaConfirmed: 87,150Active: 411Recovered: 82,105Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୪ ।୧: ନୂଆ କୃଷି ଆଇନକୁ ନେଇ ଆଜି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଓ କୃଷକ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ୭ମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଆଲୋଚନା ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଜି ବି ଆଲୋଚନାରୁ କୌଣସି ନିଷ୍କର୍ଷ ବାହାରି ପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ଫଳରେ ସରକାର ଓ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । କୃଷି ଆଇନ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାହାର ଦାବିରେ ଚାଷୀମାନେ ଅଟଳ ରହିଲେ । ଏମଏସପିକୁ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଜାରି ରହିବା ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି କୃଷକ ନେତା । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-କୃଷକ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଆଲୋଚନା ଆସନ୍ତା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୮ରେ ହେବ ।