୮ରେ ପୁଣି ହେବ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-କୃଷକ ଆଲୋଚନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୪ ।୧: ନୂଆ କୃଷି ଆଇନକୁ ନେଇ ଆଜି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଓ କୃଷକ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ୭ମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଆଲୋଚନା ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଜି ବି ଆଲୋଚନାରୁ କୌଣସି ନିଷ୍କର୍ଷ ବାହାରି ପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ଫଳରେ ସରକାର ଓ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । କୃଷି ଆଇନ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାହାର ଦାବିରେ ଚାଷୀମାନେ ଅଟଳ ରହିଲେ । ଏମଏସପିକୁ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଜାରି ରହିବା ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି କୃଷକ ନେତା । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-କୃଷକ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଆଲୋଚନା ଆସନ୍ତା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୮ରେ ହେବ ।

