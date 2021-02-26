ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ନିହଲପ୍ରସାଦ ଥାନା ଆଇଆଇସି

-
WorldConfirmed: 113,635,442Active: 21,904,270Recovered: 89,210,060Death: 2,521,112
USAConfirmed: 29,052,262Active: 9,096,024Recovered: 19,435,453Death: 520,785
IndiaConfirmed: 11,063,491Active: 155,950Recovered: 10,750,680Death: 156,861
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
UKConfirmed: 4,154,562Active: 1,305,026Recovered: 2,727,466Death: 122,070
ItalyConfirmed: 2,868,435Active: 396,143Recovered: 2,375,318Death: 96,974
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,674,766Active: 99,905Recovered: 2,546,503Death: 28,358
GermanyConfirmed: 2,426,819Active: 121,116Recovered: 2,235,700Death: 70,003
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୨୬ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ନିହଲପ୍ରସାଦ ଥାନା ଆଇଆଇସି । ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେବା ବେଳେ ଧରା ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ଆଇଆଇସି ଚିତ୍ତରଞ୍ଜନ ବେହେରା । ଯୌତୁକ ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ଦଫା କୋହଳ କରିବାକୁ ଟଙ୍କା ନେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ରେଡ ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଧରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ।
ତେବେ ଆଇଆଇସି କେସର ଦଫାଦଫା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ୬ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଉଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଇଆଇସିଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୨ଜଣ ମଧ୍ୟସ୍ଥ ଯଥା ତାଙ୍କ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ଓ ଜଣେ ଦୋକାନୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।