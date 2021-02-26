ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ନିହଲପ୍ରସାଦ ଥାନା ଆଇଆଇସି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୨୬ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ହାତରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ନିହଲପ୍ରସାଦ ଥାନା ଆଇଆଇସି । ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେବା ବେଳେ ଧରା ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ଆଇଆଇସି ଚିତ୍ତରଞ୍ଜନ ବେହେରା । ଯୌତୁକ ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ଦଫା କୋହଳ କରିବାକୁ ଟଙ୍କା ନେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ରେଡ ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଧରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ।

ତେବେ ଆଇଆଇସି କେସର ଦଫାଦଫା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ୬ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଉଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଇଆଇସିଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୨ଜଣ ମଧ୍ୟସ୍ଥ ଯଥା ତାଙ୍କ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ଓ ଜଣେ ଦୋକାନୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
