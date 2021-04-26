ପୁଣି ବଢ଼ିଲା କରୋନା: ୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ିଲା, ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୬୫୯୯ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୫୯୯ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୮୨୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୭୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ୯ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୯୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ ଜଣ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୨ ଜଣ, ଭଦ୍ରକ, କଟକ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 25th April
New Positive Cases: 6599
In quarantine: 3827
Local contacts: 2772
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 187
2. Balasore: 137
3. Bargarh: 203
4. Bhadrak: 87
5. Balangir: 98
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୨ ହଜାର ୯୩୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୭୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
New recoveries: 3464
Cumulative tested: 9917894
Positive: 414056
Recovered: 362931
Active cases: 49075
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2021