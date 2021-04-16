ନୀରବ ମୋଦୀଙ୍କର ଭାରତ ଫେରିବା ନେଇ ହେଲା ପଥ ପରିସ୍କାର

-
ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଳୀ, ୧୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପଳାନ୍ତକ ନୀରବ ମୋଦୀ ଖୁବ୍ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଭାରତ ଫେରିବ । ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡର ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ନୀରବ ମୋଦୀ ଫେରିବା ନେଇ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଦିନ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଟେଲ ଭାରତକୁ ନୀରବ ମୋଦି ପ୍ରତ୍ୟର୍ପଣ କରିବା ଆବେଦନକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତ ଫେରିବା ପରେ ତାକୁ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ସ୍ଥିତ ଆର୍ଥର ରୋଡ ଜେଲ୍ ରେ ରଖାଯିବ । ନୀରବ ମୋଦୀ ନାମରେ ପିଏନବି ଘୋଟାଲାରେ ଉପରେ ୧୪ ହଜାର କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ହଡପ କରିବାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ରହିଛି । ୨୦୧୮ରେ ଏହି ମାମଲା ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିବା ପରେ ସେ ଭାରତରୁ ଫେରାର୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା ।