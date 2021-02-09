Nitish Kumar to expand Bihar Cabinet Today

COVID-19 Updates World 107,019,170 World Confirmed: 107,019,170 Active: 25,648,187 Recovered: 79,034,333 Death: 2,336,650

Patna, 9/2: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet today. The new cabinet will take the oath at 12.30 pm.

Currently, there are 14 ministers in the Nitish Kumar led cabinet including the CM himself. Out of 14 ministers, 7 are from BJP, five from Janata Dal-United, and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In the expansion on Tuesday CM Nitish Kumar is likely to add 17 more ministers. BJP is expected to get 9 ministries and JDU will have 8.

The most likely names to make the cabinet cut from the BJP are Shahnawaz Hussain, Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Naveen, and Sanjeev Chaurasia. The JDU’s Jama Khan, Sanjay Jha, and independent candidate Sumit Singh are also likely to get a cabinet birth. Other JDU leaders like Madan Sahni, Neeraj Kumar, and Jayant Raj, and BJP leaders Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Subhash Singh, and Pramod Kumar may also make the final list of cabinet ministers.

“Cabinet expansion will take place as soon as BJP provides the list,” Nitish Kumar had said in the morning.