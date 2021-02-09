ଏ ବର୍ଷ ହେବନି ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ମେଳା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା  ମହାମାରୀ କୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟି ଦେଇ ଏ ବର୍ଷ ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ମେଳା ବନ୍ଦ କରାଯିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆ ଯାଇଛି । କେବଳ ପରମ୍ପରା ପାଳନ  ପାଇଁ ବିଏମସି  ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । କୋଭିଡ ଗାଇଡ ଲାଇନ ମୁତାବକ ପରମ୍ପରା ପାଳନ ହେବ, କୌଣସି ଯାତ୍ରା ପେଣ୍ଡାଲ ବା ମେଳା ପାଇଁ ଷ୍ଟଲ ପଡ଼ିବନାହିଁ । ମେଳା ସଂପର୍କରେ ବିଏମସି  ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଧିବଦ୍ଧ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଜାରିକରାଯାଇଛି ।

