World
WorldConfirmed: 107,131,877Active: 25,632,459Recovered: 79,158,911Death: 2,340,507
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,704,111Active: 9,696,406Recovered: 17,531,152Death: 476,553
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,848,045Active: 145,648Recovered: 10,547,201Death: 155,196
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,550,301Active: 870,408Recovered: 8,447,645Death: 232,248
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,959,784Active: 1,896,100Recovered: 1,950,886Death: 112,798
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,644,707Active: 419,604Recovered: 2,133,523Death: 91,580
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,539,559Active: 63,386Recovered: 2,449,273Death: 26,900
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,298,194Active: 178,045Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 62,849
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 556,519Active: 31,510Recovered: 512,943Death: 12,066
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,720Active: 1,057Recovered: 84,027Death: 4,636
ପୁରୀ ; ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ହେବନି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଲଭ ନାଗାର୍ଜୁନ ବେଶ । ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ପଞ୍ଜିକା ସମୀକରଣ ବୈଠକରେ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଅ ଯାଇଛି । ପଞ୍ଜିକା ସମୀକରଣ ବୈଠକ ପରେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ନୀତି ପ୍ରଶାସକ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ସେହିପରି ଆସନ୍ତା ଶନିବାର ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଚିତ୍ତାକର୍ଷକ ପଦ୍ମବେଶ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ । ରାତିରେ ପଦ୍ମବେଶରେ ମଇଲମ ହୋଇ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ଦେବ । ପଦ୍ମ । ରବିବାର ଅବକାଶ ନୀତି ଯାଏଁ ରହିବ ପଦ୍ମବେଶ ।